Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Sells $905,322.00 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $905,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,857.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pamela Esposito also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Replimune Group alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Pamela Esposito sold 12,538 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $415,885.46.

On Thursday, July 15th, Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $153,502.00.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $32.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a current ratio of 33.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 2.50.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Replimune Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Replimune Group by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.