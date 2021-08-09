Zacks: Brokerages Expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $489.06 Million

Equities analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to report sales of $489.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $467.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $511.03 million. ModivCare reported sales of $320.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

MODV stock opened at $177.84 on Monday. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $84.32 and a 52-week high of $184.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

