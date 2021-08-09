Benchmark Raises ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $415.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $344.11.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $374.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.85. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $133,527,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,853,000 after buying an additional 23,963 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

