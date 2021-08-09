Benchmark Raises ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $415.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $344.11.
Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $374.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.85. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $133,527,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,853,000 after buying an additional 23,963 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
