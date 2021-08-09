Robert W. Baird Boosts Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $220.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AXON. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.50.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of AXON stock opened at $192.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.37 and a beta of 0.48. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $92,833.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,590.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $102,610.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,743.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,241,915 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.