BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.21.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. On average, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,426 shares of company stock worth $1,247,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 48,855 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 52,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 34,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

