Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $3,100.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,470.42.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,182.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.66, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,228.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booking will post 34.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 28,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,874,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

