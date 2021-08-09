Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $139.54 million, a P/E ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth $3,040,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,680,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,252,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,169,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 96,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amtech Systems (ASYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.