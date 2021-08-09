Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.75 Million Position in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Repro Med Systems were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRMD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

In related news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $98,503.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 35.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Repro Med Systems stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.27 million, a P/E ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 0.50. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.92.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

