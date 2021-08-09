Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 28,345.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RCKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

RCKT stock opened at $34.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.77. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.