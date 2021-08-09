Royal Bank of Canada Buys 4,520 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 38.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 24,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000.

NYSE CEM opened at $26.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $32.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

