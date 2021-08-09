Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRI opened at $31.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 18.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

