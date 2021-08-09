Alarm.com’s (ALRM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their hold rating on shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALRM. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.94.

ALRM opened at $90.28 on Friday. Alarm.com has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $151,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,422,204.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $108,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,570 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 6.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

