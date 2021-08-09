Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.78.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS stock opened at $94.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.77. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.92.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.