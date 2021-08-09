B. Riley Raises Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $65.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACLS. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.40. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 164,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

