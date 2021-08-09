Eyenovia (EYEN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Eyenovia to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Eyenovia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EYEN opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $108.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.88. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eyenovia stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) by 246.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eyenovia were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

