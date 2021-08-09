National Bank Financial Raises goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target to C$196.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$167.00 to C$196.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and issued a C$123.96 price target (down previously from C$168.00) on shares of goeasy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of goeasy from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF opened at $147.00 on Friday. goeasy has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $147.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.97.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

