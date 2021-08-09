Ayro (AYRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 650.18%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ AYRO opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83. Ayro has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 4.00.
Ayro Company Profile
Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.
Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.