Ayro (AYRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 650.18%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ AYRO opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83. Ayro has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 4.00.

In other Ayro news, CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sebastian Giordano sold 25,115 shares of Ayro stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $128,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,788 shares in the company, valued at $444,354.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 291,338 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,832. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

