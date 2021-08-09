North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $4,900.00

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,900 ($64.02) and last traded at GBX 4,900 ($64.02), with a volume of 323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,865 ($63.56).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,652.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £686 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29.

Get North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Charles Wake bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,578 ($59.81) per share, with a total value of £50,358 ($65,793.05).

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.