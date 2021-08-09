Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Hits New 52-Week High at $800.00

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 800 ($10.45) and last traded at GBX 785.50 ($10.26), with a volume of 7896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 784 ($10.24).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 829 ($10.83) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 698.63 ($9.13).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 742.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is -0.16%.

About Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.