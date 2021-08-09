Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $43.19 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.