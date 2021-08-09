Brokers Set Expectations for Orion Energy Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

OESX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $5.01 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $155.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2,776.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 279,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

