Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northwest Pipe’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Northwest Pipe in a research report issued on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.62.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $27.17 on Monday. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 39.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 169.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 111.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,813 shares in the company, valued at $755,586.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Roman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,304.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $474,663. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.