FY2022 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Boosted by Raymond James

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerflex in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.96.

Shares of EFX opened at C$7.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$689.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.00. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$4.51 and a 1 year high of C$9.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

