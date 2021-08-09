Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $472,000 Investment in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at $30,169,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 129.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,820 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at $10,337,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at $3,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 197,308 shares during the period. 15.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,905,700 shares of company stock worth $29,603,979. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

