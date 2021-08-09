Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 27,198 Shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,198 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.84% of Socket Mobile worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Socket Mobile by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 40,422 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mills sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $168,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 13,480 shares of company stock valued at $182,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

SCKT stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.37. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $46.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

