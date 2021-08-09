Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $240.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.56. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.09.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%. Equities analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

