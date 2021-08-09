Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Axcella Health worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 161.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Axcella Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axcella Health stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.67. Axcella Health Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXLA shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Axcella Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

