Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 69,068 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,068 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of StepStone Group worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in StepStone Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in StepStone Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $47.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 54.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $47.93.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.