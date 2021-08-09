Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 6,375 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CTS by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CTS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CTS by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of CTS opened at $36.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. CTS’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.