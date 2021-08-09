Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 526 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 449.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Genpact were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth about $2,303,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth about $20,937,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 40,193 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 53.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:G opened at $50.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

