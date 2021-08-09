Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

TSU has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$46.50 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Trisura Group to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price objective on Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.63.

TSE:TSU opened at C$48.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$112.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$19.11 and a twelve month high of C$48.98.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

