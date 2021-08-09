Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $27,000 Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $2,378,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 248,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after buying an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $7,114,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYBR. Wolfe Research began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $139.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.38 and a beta of 1.27. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

