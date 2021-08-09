Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 599.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPK opened at $89.28 on Monday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.49 and a 12 month high of $117.87. The company has a market cap of $628.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.57.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

