Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 142,166 Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 142,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Edify Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. 41.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EAC stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.