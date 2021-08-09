Michael J. Jackson Sells 16,576 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 16,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total transaction of $1,942,872.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,164,349.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael J. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AutoNation alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $117.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $125.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.38.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after buying an additional 413,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after buying an additional 138,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after buying an additional 197,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,206,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,924,000 after buying an additional 45,929 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.