Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 103,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the first quarter worth $709,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the first quarter worth $8,904,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SFL by 9.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SFL by 19.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 154,193 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $6.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

SFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

