Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW) Insider J. Peter Pham Buys 250,000 Shares

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW) insider J. Peter Pham purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($45,727.72).
RBW stock opened at GBX 13.95 ($0.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.94. Rainbow Rare Earths Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 2.86 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 21.50 ($0.28). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.63. The company has a market capitalization of £66.81 million and a P/E ratio of -33.13.
About Rainbow Rare Earths
