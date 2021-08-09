Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW) Insider J. Peter Pham Buys 250,000 Shares

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW) insider J. Peter Pham purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($45,727.72).

RBW stock opened at GBX 13.95 ($0.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.94. Rainbow Rare Earths Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 2.86 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 21.50 ($0.28). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.63. The company has a market capitalization of £66.81 million and a P/E ratio of -33.13.

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited, a mining company, engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 km2 located in Western Burundi. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guernsey, the United Kingdom.

