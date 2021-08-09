Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Sells $2,350,110.15 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $186.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

