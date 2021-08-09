Analyzing Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Citigroup and Severn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 27.21% 12.10% 0.96% Severn Bancorp 19.23% 9.15% 1.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citigroup and Severn Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $88.84 billion 1.62 $11.05 billion $4.88 14.56 Severn Bancorp $49.72 million 3.22 $6.71 million N/A N/A

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Dividends

Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Citigroup pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Severn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Citigroup and Severn Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 1 6 12 0 2.58 Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citigroup presently has a consensus price target of $80.53, indicating a potential upside of 13.31%. Given Citigroup’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Severn Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citigroup beats Severn Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card, lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,303 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking services; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services; acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes; leases space; engages in title work related to real estate transactions; and provides various insurance products. Severn Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated through seven branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Severna Park, Lothian/Wayson's Corner, Crofton, and Glen Burnie. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.