Head-To-Head Comparison: Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) vs. Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY)

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) and Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Snap-on and Landcadia Holdings III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap-on $3.59 billion 3.37 $627.00 million $11.63 19.30 Landcadia Holdings III N/A N/A -$28.89 million N/A N/A

Snap-on has higher revenue and earnings than Landcadia Holdings III.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of Snap-on shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Landcadia Holdings III shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Snap-on shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Snap-on and Landcadia Holdings III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap-on 19.15% 20.51% 12.02% Landcadia Holdings III N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Snap-on and Landcadia Holdings III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap-on 2 2 2 0 2.00 Landcadia Holdings III 0 0 2 0 3.00

Snap-on currently has a consensus target price of $190.80, indicating a potential downside of 14.99%. Landcadia Holdings III has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.36%. Given Landcadia Holdings III’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Landcadia Holdings III is more favorable than Snap-on.

Summary

Snap-on beats Landcadia Holdings III on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education. The firm operates through following segments: Commercial and Industrial Group; Snap-On Tools Group; Repair Systems and Information Group; and Financial Services. The Commercial and Industrial Group segment consists of business operations that serve the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education markets. The Snap-On Tools Group segment includes business operations primarily serving vehicle service and repair technicians through worldwide mobile tool distribution channel. The Repair System and Information Group segme

About Landcadia Holdings III

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

