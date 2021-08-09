Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 5,368 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 488,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 57,742 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 292,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMTL opened at $26.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.59. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $684.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. lowered their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

