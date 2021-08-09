110,646 Shares in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 110,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Aeva Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEVA opened at $9.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Aeva Technologies Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

