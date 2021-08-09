Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Radware were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 52,980.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

RDWR opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.74. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

