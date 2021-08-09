Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 125,001 Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 125,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,974,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,986,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $177,000.

Shares of SLCRU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

