Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will announce $3.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the highest is $3.44 billion. Kinder Morgan reported sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $14.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.28 billion to $13.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,891,000 after acquiring an additional 359,667 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,404,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,690 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

