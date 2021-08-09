Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 766.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 232,084 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 34,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $166.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.13.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%. The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

