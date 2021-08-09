Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.44% of BSQUARE worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSQR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BSQUARE by 73.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 40,071 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BSQUARE during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in BSQUARE by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

In other BSQUARE news, Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 298,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,227. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSQR opened at $2.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22. BSQUARE Co. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.72.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

