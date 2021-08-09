Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Given New $540.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $480.00 to $540.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $445.09.

Shares of TECH opened at $481.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.20, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $504.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $451.58.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total value of $4,566,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,577 shares of company stock worth $18,451,038. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $29,485,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.8% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

