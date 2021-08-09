Barclays Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €57.00 Price Target

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) received a €57.00 ($67.06) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €53.41 ($62.84).

RTL Group has a 12-month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12-month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

