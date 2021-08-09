Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) PT Set at €58.00 by Warburg Research

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) received a €58.00 ($68.24) target price from Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €49.30 ($58.00).

Get Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €50.60 ($59.53) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $513.25 million and a P/E ratio of -105.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.55. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a 1-year high of €63.20 ($74.35).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.